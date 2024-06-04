UPSC CDS II, NDA II 2024: Last date to apply today at upsc.gov.in, here's direct link to apply

Union Public Service Commission will close the UPSC CDS II, NDA II 2024 registration process on June 4, 2024. The link to apply for Combined Defence Service and National Defence Academy & Naval Academy examination will be deactivated at 6 pm today. Candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. UPSC CDS II, NDA II 2024: Last date to apply today, direct links here (HT file)

The application modification window will open on June 5 and will close on June 11, 2024 for both the examinations. In case a candidate wants to carry out any change in his/her OTR profile during this period, then he/she should login to the OTR platform and do the needful accordingly.

UPSC CDS II, NDA II 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on active examination tab and a new page will open.

Click on UPSC CDS or UPSC NDA examination link.

A new page will open where candidates will get apply online link.

Register yourself and then fill the application form.

Once done, make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- as application fee to apply for UPSC CDS II. Candidates (excepting SC/ST candidates/female candidates / Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs specified in Note 2 below who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100/- to apply for UPSC NDA.

National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination II 2024 has 370 posts available in National Defence Academy and 34 posts available in the Naval Academy which will be filled through the recruitment drive. UPSC CDS examination will be conducted to fill 459 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.