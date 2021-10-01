UPSC CDS II Result 2020 declared on upsc.gov.in, direct link here

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CDS II Result 2020 on October 1, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Defence Service examination can check their result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

The candidates have been qualified on the basis of their performance in written exam followed by interview. All the qualified candidates will have to take admission to the (i) *Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 114th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and (ii) ^Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 28th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in October, 2021.

The results of Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarter.

This recruitment drive will fill up 169 posts in Short Service Commission Course of Men and 17 posts in Short Service Commission Course for Women. The marks of the candidates will be available to then within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on UPSC official website for 30 days.