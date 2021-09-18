UPSC CISF Interview Schedule 2020 released, check dates here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC CISF Interview Schedule 2020. Candidates who will appear for Personality Test/ Interview for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) AC(Exe) LDC Examination, 2020 can check the official notice on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

A total of 85 candidates have been selected to appear for the interview round. The interview will be conducted on October 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2021 in two shifts- first shift will start from 9 am and second shift will start from 1 pm on each day. Candidates will have to reach Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi 110069 on the interview date.

As per the official notice, the e-Summon Letters of the medically fit candidates in PET/PST and MST, as well as candidates, declared medically fit in RME for Interview/Personality Test will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website.

The candidates are advised to download their e-Summon Letter along with all its enclosures and take a printout thereof and adhere to the instructions given in eSummon letter for appearing in Personality Test. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.