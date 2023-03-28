Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services 2022 interview schedule. The interview schedule or personality test schedule is available on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Civil Services 2022: Interview schedule released at upsc.gov.in, link here

The schedule for interview has been released for the remaining 582 candidates. Earlier, schedules for 1026 and 918 candidates were published respectively and the interview schedule was started from January 30, 2023 onwards.

As per the new interview schedule released by the Commission, the personality test will be conducted from April 24 to May 18, 2023. The schedule includes Roll Number, Date and Session of interview. Reporting Time for Forenoon Session is 0900 Hours and for Afternoon Session is 1300 Hours. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 582 candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website.

The Commission has stated that candidates appearing for interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express). For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

Personality Test Schedule