UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021: DAF released on upsc.gov.in, instructions here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 DAF. The Detailed Application Form is available for the candidates who will appear for the examination on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The DAF will be available from November 22 to December 1, 2021.

Candidates will have to upload the scanned copies of the required document within the prescribed time limit so that DAF - I is submitted by the applicant on time. The list of instructions is given below.

Detailed Application Form

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021: Important Instructions

The main examination will be conducted on January 7, 2021. The examination will be conducted in 24 cities across the country. The Commission may not operate Centres where the number of candidates is very low. In such cases the candidates will be allotted the nearest centres to the candidates. The decision of the Commission in this regard will be final and no further correspondence will be entertained from candidates. While every effort will be made to allot the candidate to the Centre of his choice, the Commission may, at their discretion allot a different Centre or a new Centre that may be opened when circumstances so warrant. The candidates must carry their Photo ID Proof submitted by them while applying for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 to the Examination Venues for Civil Services (Main) Examination alongwith the e-Admit Card in support of their identity. Candidates applying (Except Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates who are exempted 2 from payment of fee) for Civil Services (Main) Examination are required to pay a fee of Rs.200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using Net Banking facility of SBI or by using Visa/Master/RuPayCredit/Debit card.

Meanwhile, the Commission has decided to allow candidates to change their exam centre for the examination. The candidates are advised to take due care while revising their centre for exams. However, the centre once opted in the Detailed Application Form 1 will be considered as final and the Commission will not entertain any request in this regard.