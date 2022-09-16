UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2022 begins today, schedule & guidelines here

Union Public Service Commission will begin UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2022 from September 16, 2022 onwards. The mains examination will be conducted on September 16, 17, 18, 24 and 25, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2022: Schedule

As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted in two sessions- forenoon session will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon session will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Date Morning Session - 9 AM to 12 PM Evening Session - 2 PM to 5 PM September 16, 2022 Paper 1 - Essay No Paper September 17, 2022 Paper 2 - General Studies 1 Paper 3 - General Studies 2 September 18, 2022 Paper 4 - General Studies 3 Paper 5 - General Studies 4 September 24, 2022 Paper A - Indian Language Paper B - English September 25, 2022 Paper 6 - Optional Subject Paper 1 Paper 7 - Optional Subject Paper 2

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2022: Guidelines

Candidates who will appear for the examination can check these guidelines below.

Candidates must write the papers in their own hand. In no circumstances will they be allowed the help of a scribe to write the answers for them.

Candidates will be allowed the use of Scientific (Non-Programmable type) Calculators at the conventional (Essay) type examination of UPSC. Programmable type calculators will however not be allowed and the use of such calculators shall tantamount to resorting to unfair means by the candidates.

The use of any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches etc. or camera or blue tooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination is strictly prohibited.

All appearing candidates will have to maintain social distancing, use of sanitizers while appearing for the examination.