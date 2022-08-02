UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2022 schedule released, check dates here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2022 schedule. Candidates who have appeared for prelims exam and have qualified the examination can check the schedule through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted in two sessions- forenoon session will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon session will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination will be conducted on September 16, 17, 18, 24 and 25, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the schedule through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download schedule

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2022: How to download schedule

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2022 schedule link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The preliminary exam result was announced on June 22, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UPSC.