UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 Admit Card released, download link here

Published on Aug 30, 2022 07:21 PM IST

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 Admit Card has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 Admit Card on August 30, 2022. The admit card for Mains examination can be downloaded by appearing candidates from the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in and from upsconline.nic.in. The admit card will remain available till September 25, 2022.

As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted in two sessions- forenoon session will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon session will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination will be conducted on September 16, 17, 18, 24 and 25, 2022.

Direct link to download UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 Admit Card

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 Admit Card: How to download

Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 Admit Card link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
