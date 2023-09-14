UPSC Civil Services Mains 2023 Exam begins tomorrow. Check exam day guidelines here.

Union Public Service Commission will begin UPSC Civil Services Mains 2023 exam from September 15 onwards. The examination will be conducted on September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. UPSC Civil Services Mains 2023 Exam begins tomorrow, exam day guidelines here

The admit card was released on August 29, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main exam.

But before heading towards the exam centre, all appearing candidates can take a look at the exam dy guidelines given below.

All the appearing candidates should carry their e-admit card at the exam centre. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the examination without the admit card. Candidates should enter the examination venue on scheduled time. The examination venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination. No candidate will be allowed the entry into the examination venue after closure of the entry. The examinees should carry black ball point pen as the candidates shall be required for rough work. They will also have to fill the attendance list with black ball point pen only. Use of normal or simple wrist watches by candidates is allowed inside the Examination Rooms/ Halls. However, use of watches fitted with any special accessory that might be used as communication device or smart watches is strictly prohibited and candidates are not allowed to take such watches into the Examination Rooms/Halls. Mobile phone, (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches etc. or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories is not allowed inside the exam hall.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

