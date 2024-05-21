UPSC CMS, IES/ISS exam dates announced on upsc.gov.in, check timetables here
UPSC Exam Dates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released detailed time tables for the Combined Medical Services Examination (UPSC CMS 2024) and the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination (UPSC IES/ISS 2024). Candidates who will appear in the two examinations can check the detailed timetables on upsc.gov.in. The direct links have been provided below.
As per the schedule, the UPSC CMS 2024 will be held in two shifts on July 14. In the first shift, from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, candidates will write the General Medicine and Paediatrics (paper 1) exam.
During the second shift, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, candidates will appear for the Surgery/Gynaecology and Obstetrics/Preventive & Social Medicine (paper 2) examination.
Check the notification regarding the UPSC CMS exam here.
The Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISSC) Examination will be held on June 21, 22 and 23 as per the schedule mentioned below-
June 21
General English(Descriptive) ( from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM)
General Studies(Descriptive) (from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM)
June 22
General Economics-I (Descriptive) (9.00 AM to 11.00 AM)
General Economics-II (Descriptive) (2:30 PM to 5.30 PM)
Statistics – II (Objective) (2.30 PM to 4.30 PM)
June 23
General Economics-III (Descriptive) (9.00 AM to 12.00 PM)
Statistics –III (Descriptive) (9.00 AM to 12.00 PM)
Indian Economics (Descriptive) (2:30 PM to 5.30 PM)
Statistics – IV (Descriptive) (2:30 PM to 5.30 PM)
Here is the detailed schedule for the UPSC IES/ISS exam.
