Tuesday, May 21, 2024
UPSC CMS, IES/ISS exam dates announced on upsc.gov.in, check timetables here

ByHT Education Desk
May 21, 2024 08:33 PM IST

Candidates who will appear in the two examinations can check the detailed timetables on upsc.gov.in. The direct links have been provided below.

UPSC Exam Dates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released detailed time tables for the Combined Medical Services Examination (UPSC CMS 2024) and the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination (UPSC IES/ISS 2024). Candidates who will appear in the two examinations can check the detailed timetables on upsc.gov.in. The direct links have been provided below.

UPSC CMS, IES/ISS exam dates announced on upsc.gov.in (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )
UPSC CMS, IES/ISS exam dates announced on upsc.gov.in (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )

As per the schedule, the UPSC CMS 2024 will be held in two shifts on July 14. In the first shift, from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, candidates will write the General Medicine and Paediatrics (paper 1) exam.

During the second shift, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, candidates will appear for the Surgery/Gynaecology and Obstetrics/Preventive & Social Medicine (paper 2) examination.

Check the notification regarding the UPSC CMS exam here.

The Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISSC) Examination will be held on June 21, 22 and 23 as per the schedule mentioned below-

June 21

General English(Descriptive) ( from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM)

General Studies(Descriptive) (from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM)

June 22

General Economics-I (Descriptive) (9.00 AM to 11.00 AM)

General Economics-II (Descriptive) (2:30 PM to 5.30 PM)

Statistics – II (Objective) (2.30 PM to 4.30 PM)

June 23

General Economics-III (Descriptive) (9.00 AM to 12.00 PM)

Statistics –III (Descriptive) (9.00 AM to 12.00 PM)

Indian Economics (Descriptive) (2:30 PM to 5.30 PM)

Statistics – IV (Descriptive) (2:30 PM to 5.30 PM)

Here is the detailed schedule for the UPSC IES/ISS exam.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
