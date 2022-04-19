UPSC EPFO Result 2022: Important notice for rejected candidates released

Union Public Service Commission has released an important notice for candidates who were rejected in UPSC EPFO Result 2022. The important notice is available to candidates on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

The <strong>Commission in the notice released</strong> has asked the rejected candidates to submit their representation with substantive ground (s)/ reason(s) in accordance with criteria and modalities adopted for shortlisting the post. The last date to submit the representations is till May 3, 2022. The mails received after this date would not be opened, said UPSC.

Candidates can send the representations to SOSPC2.UPSC@NIC.IN. All the representations would be examined and if in any case the grounds/reasons indicated therein are found to be correct as per criteria and modalities adopted, such applications would be shortlisted and rejections of others would be maintained. The Commission will then upload the revised and updated scrutiny details on the official website of UPSC.

The application process was started on January 11, 2020 and ended on January 31, 2020. This recruitment drive will fill up 421 posts in the organisation. The written exam result was declared on October 8, 2021. Candidates who were not shortlisted in the exam can apply for the scrutiny round.