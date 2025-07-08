UPSC NDA NA 2, CDS 2 Exam 2025: Application correction window closes tomorrow at upsconline.nic.in, direct link here

Union Public Service Commission will be closing the window for making corrections in application forms of UPSC NDA & NA II, CDS II Exam 2025 on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. Candidates who want to make edits/modifications in their applications forms can do so on the official website at upsconline.nic.in. UPSC NDA NA 2, CDS 2 Exam 2025: The window for application correction will close on July 9, 2025 at upsconline.nic.in. Candidates can click on the direct link here,

The link to make corrections in application forms will be active till July 19, 2025, till 11:59 PM.

As informed by the commission earlier, the facility for application correction is a ‘one-time measure’ being offered to candidates who wish to make modifications/corrections in their application forms.

The official notice states, “The correction window would be an opportunity to the candidates to edit their details and make necessary corrections, in the ‘Common Application Form’ and ‘Examination Application Form.”

Also read: DU UG Admission 2025: Delhi University CSAS Phase 2 registration begins at admission.uod.ac.in, link here

The commission is scheduled to conduct the written examination of National Defence Academy/ Naval Academy II and Combined Defense Service on September 14, 2025.

Also read: CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card for July 16 exam tomorrow at csbc.bihar.gov.in

UPSC NDA NA II, CDS II Exam 2025: Steps to make corrections in applications

Candidates can make corrections in their applications by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in. On the home page, click on the login section. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Go to the Common Application Form. Make the necessary modifications/corrections on the application form. Submit the application form after carefully reviewing it. Download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: ICMAI CMA Foundation Results 2025 released, here's how to check at icmai.in

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of the UPSC.