Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSSSC 2018 Combined Sub Engineer admit card released at upsssc.gov.in
competitive exams

UPSSSC 2018 Combined Sub Engineer admit card released at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC has released the admit card for the Combined Sub Engineer exam 2018.
UPSSSC 2018 Combined Sub Engineer admit card released at upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC 2018 Combined Sub Engineer admit card released at upsssc.gov.in
Published on Apr 09, 2022 03:29 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Sub Engineer exam 2018. Candidates who will took the examination can download the admit card from the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC 2018 Combined Sub Engineer exam will now be held on Sunday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Direct link to download the admit card here.

UPSSSC 2018 Combined Sub Engineer admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Click here to Download your Written Exam Admit Card Under the Advt.-04-Exam/2018.”

Key in your credentials and log in

Check and download the hall ticket

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check notification below:

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsssc admit card. hall ticket + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out