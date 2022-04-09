UPSSSC 2018 Combined Sub Engineer admit card released at upsssc.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Sub Engineer exam 2018. Candidates who will took the examination can download the admit card from the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC 2018 Combined Sub Engineer exam will now be held on Sunday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

UPSSSC 2018 Combined Sub Engineer admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Click here to Download your Written Exam Admit Card Under the Advt.-04-Exam/2018.”

Key in your credentials and log in

Check and download the hall ticket

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

