UPSSSC answer keys for Assistant Boring technician released at upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC answer keys for Assistant Boring technician: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the final answer keys for the written examination 2019 conducted for the post of Assistant Boring Technician.
Interested candidates can now check and download the answer keys from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The UPSSSC assistant boring technician recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 486 Assistant Boring Technician posts.
The written examination for the post of assistant boring technician was held on July 3, 2022.
The answer keys are now released for all 8 series A, B, C, D, E, F and G.
Here’s how to check
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the answer key link for Assistant Boring Technician exam 2019
The final answer key will appear on your screen
Check and download the answer key
Here is the direct link to the answer key. Click here.
