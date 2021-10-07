UPTET 2021 registration begins today at updeled.gov.in
- UPTET 2021 will be held on November 28. The registration for the exam will begin today from 5 pm onwards.
Published on Oct 07, 2021 03:43 PM IST
UPTET 2021 registration begins today, October 7, 5 pm onwards. The application forms for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) will be available on updeled.gov.in. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms by October 25. The facility to deposit the fees will be open till October 26.
The UPTET 2021 will be held on November 28. This exam was scheduled to be held earlier but was postponed by the government due to the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.
UPTET 2021: Know how to apply
- Go to the official website updeled.gov.in
- Click on UPTET 2021 registration link
- Register your candidature
- Verify registration and submit the details
- Enter personal details in the application form
- Update the password
- Pay the application fee
- Add the correspondence address
- Upload scanned photo and signature following the guidelines given on the official website
- Download the completed application form
The last date to submit the completed registration or to print application form is October 27.
