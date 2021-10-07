UPTET 2021 registration begins today at updeled.gov.in

UPTET 2021 registration begins today, October 7, 5 pm onwards. The application forms for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) will be available on updeled.gov.in. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms by October 25. The facility to deposit the fees will be open till October 26.

UPTET 2021 registration

The UPTET 2021 will be held on November 28. This exam was scheduled to be held earlier but was postponed by the government due to the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

UPTET 2021: Know how to apply

Go to the official website updeled.gov.in

Click on UPTET 2021 registration link

Register your candidature

Verify registration and submit the details

Enter personal details in the application form

Update the password

Pay the application fee

Add the correspondence address

Upload scanned photo and signature following the guidelines given on the official website

Download the completed application form

The last date to submit the completed registration or to print application form is October 27.

