Uttar Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2022 registration begins at upneet.gov.in

competitive exams
Published on Sep 26, 2022 06:35 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2022 registration process started today, September 27.

ByHT Education Desk

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has begin the registration process for NEET PG counselling 2022 on September 26. Candidates can register online at upneet.gov.in till September 28. . NEET PG 2022 merit list will be released on September 28 or 29 and the counselling registration result will be announced on October 3 or 4.

Candidates have to pay 3000 as registration fee.

Direct link here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Steps To Register

Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Key in your log in details

Login and fill the application form

Pay the NEET counselling fee

Lock options

Take print out for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
uttar pradesh neet pg registration + 1 more
uttar pradesh neet pg registration

