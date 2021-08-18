WB Civil Service Prelims 2021: Kolkata Metro to run special trains on exam date

West Bengal Public Service Commission will conduct WB Civil Service Prelims 2021 examination on August 22, 2021. Kolkata Metro Rail Authorities have decided to run special metro railway services on the exam date for candidates to commute to their exam centres smoothly and also hassle free.

The exam will be conducted from 12 noon to 2.30 pm in different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres. Candidates can avail of the Special Services from 10:00 AM onwards on production of admit card for the examination and smart card.

The official notice reads, “It is notified for information of all concerned that the KOLKATA METRO RAIL AUTHORITIES have agreed to run SPECIAL METRO RAILWAY SERVICES on Sunday, the 22nd August 2021 for smooth and hassle free movement of candidates sitting for the West Bengal Civil Services (Exe) etc. (Preliminary) Examinations 2021. Candidates can avail of the Special Services from 10:00 AM onwards on Production of ADMIT CARD for the Examination and SMART CARD.”

The candidates who will appear for the examination will have to follow all the COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central government which includes social distancing, use of sanitisers and wearing face masks.