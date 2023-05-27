Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WB Police SI/LSI 2020 PT admit card released at wbpolice.gov.in, here's direct link

WB Police SI/LSI 2020 PT admit card released at wbpolice.gov.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
May 27, 2023 02:44 PM IST

Candidates can download their e-Call letter from the official website at wbpolice.gov.in.

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the personality test (PT) e-admit card for the post of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector (AB) of Police in West Bengal Police 2020. Candidates can download their e-Call letter from the official website at wbpolice.gov.in.

The Personality Test for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector (AB)is scheduled to be conducted from June 7, 2023.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1,088 vacancies of which 753 are of SI and 150 are of Lady SI in Unarmed Branch and 185 are of SI in Armed Branch.

Direct link to download e-call letter

WB Police SI/LSI 2020 PT admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on “Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector of Police in West Bengal Police - 2020”

Key in your login details and submit

Your call letter will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
