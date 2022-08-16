WB SET 2022 application process begins at wbcsconline.in, link to apply here

West Bengal College Service Commission on August 16 has begin the application process for West Bengal State Eligibility Test 2023. The deadline for the submission of application form is September 15. Candidates can apply online at wbcsconline.in.

THE WB SET 2022 examination was conducted onSunday, January 8, 2022. State Eligibility Test (SET) be performed in West Bengal to determine an eligibility for an assistant professor position. WBCSC will conduct SET in 33 subjects.

The admit card will be uploaded on the official website on the 3rd week of December, 2022.

WB SET 2022 examination fee: Candidates from general category have to pay ₹1200 as application fee. The application fee is ₹600 for Other Backward Classes and ₹300 for SC/ST/PWD/Transgender.

WB SET 2022 : How to apply

Go to official website at wbcsconline.in

On the homepage, click on the apply for STATE ELIGIBILITY TEST 2023

Fill in the application form

Pay fee and submit application

Download form and keep the copy of the same for future reference.