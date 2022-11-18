WBJEE 2023 date announced, exam on April 30

West Beangal Joint Entrance Examination Board on Thursday announced that WBJEE 2023 for admission to Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses will be held on April 20 (Sunday), 2023.

Information bulletin for the entrance exam and registrations will be hosted on wbjeeb.nic.in.

“WBJEE-2023 for admission in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses of different Universities and Colleges in West Bengal will be held on April 30, 2023 (Sunday). Aspiring candidates are requested to go through the Board's website at www.wbjeeb.nic.in/ www.wbjeeb.in time to time for details,” reads the WBJEEB press release.

WBJEE conducts both the entrance examination and counselling for admission to Engineering and allied courses at participating institutions of the state.

For admission to Engineering courses, apart from WBJEE, the national-level test JEE Main is also considered.

For admission to Architecture course, candidates need to qualify in National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) or paper 2 of JEE Main.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON