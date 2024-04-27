WBJEE 2024: Appearing for exam tomorrow? Here are the important instructions you need to remember!

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is set to conduct the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2024) tomorrow (April 28, 2024). The examination will be conducted in two shifts – paper 1 (Mathematics) will be from 11 am to 1 pm and paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) will be from 2 pm to 4 pm. WBJEE 2024: Check out the important exam day instructions that all candidates need to follow. (HT File)

As candidates gear up to appear in the examinations, it is important to remember certain instructions that they need to follow on the exam day. These instructions, as listed by the WBJEEB, are as follows:

Candidates must arrive at the examination centers at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the test. Candidates must be aware of the exact location of their examination center and means of commuting to avoid inconvenience. Candidates will not be allowed to sit for the test in any center other than the one allotted to them. If a candidate is found to be occupying a seat other than the one allotted, his/her paper will be canceled. Candidates must positively carry a printed copy of the admit card, a copy of colour photograph as uploaded during the online application, and any photo identity card in original such as an Aadhaar card/ PAN card / Passport/voter card/ 10th standard admit card/ School – ID card. Candidates should take their seats at least 15 minutes before commencement of the test. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination center beyond the scheduled time of commencement of the exam for each session under any circumstances. Candidates are not allowed to carry any written or printed material, calculator, pen, log table, wristwatch, any communication device like mobile phones, any blue tooth device, etc. inside the examination hall. Any candidate found with prohibited items will be reported against and his/her candidature will be summarily canceled. Candidates must take out the OMR sheet given to them and check if the OMR number and question booklet number are the same. If not, they should ask the invigilator to replace the whole set from the same series. Candidates must put their signatures on the top of the question booklet. They must go through the instructions given on the OMR sheet and the cover page of the question booklet very carefully. The question booklet number and roll number must be written at the appropriate places on the OMR. Wrong entry of question booklet number and roll number may lead to rejection of the OMR or wrong scoring. Candidates must not overwrite any mistake made on the OMR, they should request the invigilator to strike it out rewrite the correct numbers, and put the Invigilator's signature. Candidates must darken the appropriate circle/bubbles of the question booklet number, roll number, and question booklet series. The names of the candidates must be written in BLOCK letters. The name of the center and the candidate’s signature should be put in appropriate places on the OMR. Candidates must not put any stray mark anywhere as it may lead to rejection of OMR. Candidates must check that their roll number, photograph, and spelling of their name in the attendance sheet match with those given on their admit card. If any correction is needed, they must bring it to the notice of the invigilator. Question booklets can be opened only at the time of commencement of the test and as will be announced by the invigilator. If the question booklet has any damaged or missing pages, or there are difficulties in reading the question booklet, candidates must ask the invigilator to replace the whole set from the same series. Candidates must maintain silence during the test. If any candidate is found adopting any unfair means, his/her candidature will be canceled, and/or he/she will be debarred either permanently or for a period as is deemed fit by the Centre-in-Charge. Candidates are not allowed to engage in discussion with the invigilator regarding any question. Candidates are required to do rough work only in the space provided in the question booklet. No candidate can leave his/her seat without permission of the invigilator until the test is over., Candidates can leave the hall only at the end of the test after all OMRs are collected and tallied by the invigilator. Candidates can take his/her question booklet after the test. If any anyone is found impersonating, the individual will be handed over to the police, and the candidature of the original candidate will be cancelled outright.

It may be mentioned here that the WBJEE admit cards were out on April 18 on the board's official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

