WBJEE 2024 date announced, to be held on April 28

WBJEE 2024 will be held on Sunday, April 28, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) announced on Monday. The board has asked aspirants to visit websites wbjee.nic.in and wbjeeb.in for regular updates. A webinar has already been conducted via a video-sharing site to impart training to 3,000 teachers for smooth conduct of online examination and evaluation of the answer sheets.(HT FILE)

The entrance examination is held for admission to Engineering, Teahnology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses at participating colleges and universities in West Bengal. WBJEEB also conducts the common counselling process for admission, after announcing results.

The detailed notification and information bulletin mentioning syllabus, eligibility, application process, schedule and fees will be issued in due course of time.

For Engineering courses, apart from WBJEE, the board also considers JEE Main results during admissions.

For Architecture courses, candidates need to qualify in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) or paper 2 of JEE Main.

How to apply for WBJEE 2024

Go to wbjeeb.nic.in and then to WBJEE. Open the application link. Complete the registration process Login after entering your credentials. Submit your form along with documents and the exam fee. Save a copy for future uses.

