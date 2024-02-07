WBJEE JELET 2024 registration process begins on Feb 8; check eligibility criteria and other details

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will commence the applictaion process for JELET-2024 tomorrow, February 8. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can apply till March 11, 2024. West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board to begin application process for JELET-2024 tomorrow

Candidates can make corrections to their WBJEE JELET 2024 applictaion form from March 13 to March 15. The JELET-2024 admit card will be released on June 21. The JELET 2024 examination will be conducted on June 29 from 11 am to 1 pm.

WBJEE JELET 2024 eligibility criteria: Candidates should have passed a Minimum Three years / Two years (Lateral Entry) Diploma examination with at least 45% marks (40% marks in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) in any branch of Engineering and Technology. OR Candidates should have passed B.Sc. Degree from a recognized University as defined by UGC, with at least 45% marks (40% marks in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) and passed 10+2 examination with Mathematics as a subject. OR Candidates should have passed B.Voc/3-year D.Voc. Stream in the same or allied sector.

WBJEEB will conduct a based Common Entrance Test (JELET-2024) for admission in the academic session 2024-25 into 2nd year (3rd semester) of 4-year Undergraduate Courses in Engineering/ Technology, and Pharmacy of different Universities, Government Colleges, as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.