 WBJEE JELET 2024 registration process begins on Feb 8 | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / WBJEE JELET 2024 registration process begins on Feb 8; check eligibility criteria and other details

WBJEE JELET 2024 registration process begins on Feb 8; check eligibility criteria and other details

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 07, 2024 01:37 PM IST

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will start the JELET-2024 application process tomorrow, February 8.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will commence the applictaion process for JELET-2024 tomorrow, February 8. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can apply till March 11, 2024.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board to begin application process for JELET-2024 tomorrow
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board to begin application process for JELET-2024 tomorrow

Candidates can make corrections to their WBJEE JELET 2024 applictaion form from March 13 to March 15. The JELET-2024 admit card will be released on June 21. The JELET 2024 examination will be conducted on June 29 from 11 am to 1 pm.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

WBJEE JELET 2024 eligibility criteria: Candidates should have passed a Minimum Three years / Two years (Lateral Entry) Diploma examination with at least 45% marks (40% marks in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) in any branch of Engineering and Technology. OR Candidates should have passed B.Sc. Degree from a recognized University as defined by UGC, with at least 45% marks (40% marks in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) and passed 10+2 examination with Mathematics as a subject. OR Candidates should have passed B.Voc/3-year D.Voc. Stream in the same or allied sector.

WBJEEB will conduct a based Common Entrance Test (JELET-2024) for admission in the academic session 2024-25 into 2nd year (3rd semester) of 4-year Undergraduate Courses in Engineering/ Technology, and Pharmacy of different Universities, Government Colleges, as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On