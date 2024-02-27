 WBMSC SLST admit card 2024 released at wbmsc.com, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / WBMSC SLST admit card 2024 released at wbmsc.com, direct link here

WBMSC SLST admit card 2024 released at wbmsc.com, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 27, 2024 02:08 PM IST

Steps to download 7th SLST(AT) admit card from WBMSC

The West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission (WBMSC) has released the released the 7th Mains State Level Selection Test (AT) admit card. Candidates cann download the admit card from the official website at wbmsc.com. Candidates will be able to download the admit card using their Applictaion number and Date of Birth.

WBMSC SLST admit card 2024 out
WBMSC SLST admit card 2024 out

The West Bengal SLST Exam is scheduled for Sunday, March 3, 2024, from 10:30 AM to 12 PM and from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Admit Card link for 7th SLST(AT)

WBMSC SLST admit card 2024: Know how to download

To dodownload the admit card follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at wbmsc.com

On the homepage, click on the "Download Admit Card for 7th SLST(AT)"

Key in your applictaion number and Date of Birth

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take print for future reference.

For any kind of query regarding the admit card, one can contact the WBMSC at 9874355112 and 987435514 or email at helpdesk@wbmsc.com.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On