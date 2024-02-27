WBMSC SLST admit card 2024 released at wbmsc.com, direct link here

The West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission (WBMSC) has released the released the 7th Mains State Level Selection Test (AT) admit card. Candidates cann download the admit card from the official website at wbmsc.com. Candidates will be able to download the admit card using their Applictaion number and Date of Birth. WBMSC SLST admit card 2024 out

The West Bengal SLST Exam is scheduled for Sunday, March 3, 2024, from 10:30 AM to 12 PM and from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM.

WBMSC SLST admit card 2024: Know how to download

To dodownload the admit card follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at wbmsc.com

On the homepage, click on the "Download Admit Card for 7th SLST(AT)"

Key in your applictaion number and Date of Birth

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take print for future reference.

For any kind of query regarding the admit card, one can contact the WBMSC at 9874355112 and 987435514 or email at helpdesk@wbmsc.com.