WBMSC SLST admit card 2024 released at wbmsc.com, direct link here
Steps to download 7th SLST(AT) admit card from WBMSC
The West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission (WBMSC) has released the released the 7th Mains State Level Selection Test (AT) admit card. Candidates cann download the admit card from the official website at wbmsc.com. Candidates will be able to download the admit card using their Applictaion number and Date of Birth.
The West Bengal SLST Exam is scheduled for Sunday, March 3, 2024, from 10:30 AM to 12 PM and from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM.
Admit Card link for 7th SLST(AT)
WBMSC SLST admit card 2024: Know how to download
To dodownload the admit card follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website at wbmsc.com
On the homepage, click on the "Download Admit Card for 7th SLST(AT)"
Key in your applictaion number and Date of Birth
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download the admit card and take print for future reference.
For any kind of query regarding the admit card, one can contact the WBMSC at 9874355112 and 987435514 or email at helpdesk@wbmsc.com.