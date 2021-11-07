WBPSC assistant engineer prelims admit card on Nov 22

The admit card of the assistant engineer exam scheduled to be held on November 28, will be released on November 22 at 11.30 am, the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has said.

The exam is being held to select Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical) in the West Bengal Health Engineering Service (Mechanical/Electrical) under the Department of Public Health Engineering, Govt. of West Bengal.

“The candidates can download their admit card from the Commission’s Website at https:// wbpsc.gov.in on and from the 22nd November, 2021 (Monday) at 11:30 a.m. onwards. No admit card will be issued from the office of the Commission,” the WBPSC has informed candidates.

Candidates who face any sort of inconvenience can contact the Commission. “In case of any inconvenience, the candidates may contact in person to the Commission’s office on 25.11.2021 and 26.11.2021 in between 11.00 a.m. and 3.30 p.m,” the WBPSC has added.

The exam will be held in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm.

