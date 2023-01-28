XAT 2023 Scorecard out at xatonline.in, get link to download XAT scorecard

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has released the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 scorecard. Candidates can check the XAT 2023 result on the official website at xatonline.in. Candidates can download their XAT 2023 scorecard through their XAT ID and Date of Birth.

XAT 2023 was conducted by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) on Sunday, January 08, 2023. XAT 2023 examination was held in the computer-based mode in a single session of 3 hours and 10 minutes duration across the country.

Direct link to download the XAT 2023 admit card

XAT 2023 Result: How to download

Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the scorecard tab

A new login page would open

Key in the XAT ID and date of birth

Take a printout for future references