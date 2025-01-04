XAT 2025 exam tomorrow: Key instructions and guidelines for candidates

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) is scheduled to conduct the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) on January 5, 2024. The question paper is divided into two time-bound parts- Part I (170 minutes) and Part II (10 minutes)

About the exam:

XAT 2025 will be conducted across the country in various cities. A total of 34 new test cities have been added for the exam this year.

Exam Pattern:

XAT 2025 will consist of two parts- Part I and 2. Part I will consist of questions from Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), Decision Making (DM) and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI) and Part 2 will have General Knowledge (GK) questions.

Additionally, a total of 26 questions will be asked in the Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR) section, about 21 in Decision Making (DM), and about 28 in the Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI) section. Likewise, about 20 questions will be asked for Part 2, General Knowledge (GK).

Key instructions and guidelines for candidates:

The computer-based exam will be conducted exclusively in English.

Each multiple-choice question (MCQ) will feature five options, with one correct choice.

The question paper comprises a total of 95 questions.

Negative marks are awarded for every incorrect answer: - 0.25 marks.

Negative marks are awarded for every unattempted question after 8 unattempted questions: - 0.10 marks.

Negative marking does not apply to General Knowledge questions

PwD (Persons with Disabilities) candidates will receive an additional 20 minutes per hour

Please ensure that you carry only your Admit Card and original Photo ID proof. Prohibited items are not allowed.

All Exam Labs are equipped with video surveillance to closely monitor all activities

For more information, visit the official website.

