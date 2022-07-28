YASAVI Entrance 2022: Application process begins at yet.nta.ac.in, get link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for Young Achievers Scholarship Entrance Test 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at yet.nta.ac.in. The last date for the submission of application form is August 26 up to 11: 50 pm.

The PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) is a programme developed by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of the Government of India to provide scholarships to deserving students in Class IX and class XI who belong to the Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Backward Class (EBC), or De-Notified, Nomadic, or Semi-Nomadic Tribes (DNT/SNT) categories and whose parents' or guardians' annual income from all sources does not exceed ₹2.5 lakhs.

YASAVI 2022 entrance exam will be conducted on September 11, 2022. the duration of the examination will be three hours. The exam will be held in 78 cities across India.

Here's the direct link to apply

YASASVI 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at yet.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, Click on the registration tab

Register and proceed with the application

Submit the application form

Take print out for future reference.

For more details candidates are advised to check the notification.