Constable recruitment exam paper leak: Gujarat police point finger at Delhi-based gang

Gujarat police on Tuesday pointed finger at a Delhi-based gang for the police constable recruitment examination paper leak.

The police, citing investigation requirement, did not disclose the identity of the gang to the media. However, the police maintained that the same gang was also involved in other paper leak cases.

The police constable recruitment examination, which was supposed to be held on December 2, was cancelled hours before its start, following paper leak on the social media.

“Some 25 to 30 aspirants, in four SUVs, on November 29, went to Delhi from Gandhinagar. They were divided into groups and from Gurugram they were taken to different places around Delhi in local cars, and given the exam paper and answers. Then they were dropped at Gurugram”, said Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Mayur Chavda.

Some of the aspirants came back by air from Jaipur and others from the same SUVs in which they had gone. One of them, named Yashpal Solanki, whose examination center was Surat, took Delhi-Vadodara flight.

Chavda added that each aspirant has given blank cheque of around Rs 5 lakh to lay their hands on the paper. The gang was to get the money after completion of the examination.

Gujarat police on Tuesday arrested four persons including Pratik Patel, Narendra Chaudhary, Uttam Bhatti and Ajay Parmar. All of them were part of the group that had gone to Delhi.

On Monday, the police arrested two BJP workers Manhar Patel, Mukesh Chaudhary, a sub-inspector PI Patel and a private hostel rector Rupal Sharma.

As many as 8.75 lakh candidates were scheduled to appear in the constable recruitment exam which was to be held at 2,440 centres across Gujarat.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 19:47 IST