e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Coronavirus: 40 students from Europe quarantined in HP boarding school

Coronavirus: 40 students from Europe quarantined in HP boarding school

The batch of 40 students returned from their native countries after their winter vacation ended a week ago.

education Updated: Mar 17, 2020 19:16 IST
Naresh Thakur
Naresh Thakur
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Forty students from European countries have been quarantined on the campus of International Sahaja Public School at Naddi village, 16 km from Dharamshala, in Himachal Pradesh in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The batch of 40 students returned from their native countries after their winter vacation ended a week ago.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said that the district administration met the school authorities on Monday and asked them to ensure that the students shall remain in self-isolation on the campus.

“None of the students has symptoms of coronavirus infection but we have directed the school authorities to ensure that the children don’t leave the campus,” he said.

Another batch of 100 students, who were still to arrive, has been told to stay back till the situation becomes normal, Prajapati said.

The school, located at an altitude of 2,500 metres in the Himalayas, has children from 38 countries besides India from Classes 1 to 12. The residential school, affiliated with the Council for the Indian Certificate School Examinations (ICSE), was started in 1990. It has its own medical unit with a full-time doctor and nursing staff.

The school term begins in the third week of March and ends in the second half of December.

Some Indian parents complained to the deputy commissioner that the school was conducting classes in violation of the government’s direction, putting the health of their wards at risk.

The state government has closed all private and government educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Prajapati said that he has sent a team, comprising police and health officials, to the school to check if the authorities are violating the advisory. “If the school is found conducting classes, it will be stopped,” he assured the parents.

When contacted, International Sahaja Public School director Ritesh Manake denied the charge of the parents and said: “We have suspended classes and new registrations have also been put off till April 13. The parents have been informed. We are delaying the session.”

tags
top news
India in stage 2 of Covid-19 outbreak, hope no community transmission: ICMR
India in stage 2 of Covid-19 outbreak, hope no community transmission: ICMR
Coronavirus LIVE: Public transport in Mumbai to remain open, says Thackeray
Coronavirus LIVE: Public transport in Mumbai to remain open, says Thackeray
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
Anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi granted bail by NIA court
Anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi granted bail by NIA court
Why Ghiath SUV is dubbed as the most menacing crime-fighting machine on wheels
Why Ghiath SUV is dubbed as the most menacing crime-fighting machine on wheels
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News