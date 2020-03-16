e-paper
Coronavirus outbreak: Jamia asks students to consider returning home

Coronavirus outbreak: Jamia asks students to consider returning home

The advisory stated that the threat of the growing virus in Delhi has assumed an alarming proportion.

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 08:58 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
The university further said that classes have already been suspended till March 31. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Jamia Millia Islamia has advised its students to consider returning to their homes.

“The way the threat is progressing in the city, places of collective gathering like library, mess, canteens etc. in Jamia are likely to be closed down as precautionary measures. Therefore, it is advised to all the students to understand the seriousness of the prevailing circumstances and for their own safety. They may consider proceeding to their homes for a secured environment and care,” the university said in an advisory.

“While leaving for their homes, they are advised to lock their rooms and inform the concerned warden,” it added.

The advisory stated that the threat of the growing virus in Delhi has assumed an alarming proportion.

“Most of the universities and institutions have been closed down to restrict the progression of the disease. It is beyond the capacity of the university to take commensurate measures and contain this danger,” the university said.

“The places of large gatherings like hostels, dining halls, libraries and kitchens are all highly vulnerable and susceptible to the threat. The idea is not to indulge in any kind of fear psychosis. However, it is being impressed upon all the students of the dangerous nature of the threat,” the advisory stated.

“The best course of action to prevent it is to secure all the students, teachers, workers and non-teaching staff. In Delhi, suspected cases are growing everyday and cross-movement in the city and campus of people is unavoidable,” it said.

The university further said that classes have already been suspended till March 31 “which may be further extended if the epidemic is not contained”.

