Coronavirus: Puducherry govt declares holiday for primary schools

Education Minister R Kamalakannan told reporters here that the pre-KG and primary schools would remain closed from tomorrow until further orders.

education Updated: Mar 15, 2020 17:23 IST
Puducherry
Representational image.
Representational image. (REUTERS)
         

The Puducherry government on Sunday declared holiday for all pre KG and primary schools in the Union Territory until further orders as part of precautionary steps to contain spread of coronavirus.

Mahe region, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala has already declared holiday for the pre KG and primary schools.

Mahe region, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala has already declared holiday for the pre KG and primary schools.

