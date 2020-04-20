e-paper
Home / Education / Coronavirus: West Bengal educational institutes to remain closed till June 10

Coronavirus: West Bengal educational institutes to remain closed till June 10

A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the department’s official website.

education Updated: Apr 20, 2020 11:49 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

With the central government extending the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 till May 3, 2020, the Department of Higher Education in West Bengal on Saturday decided to close all the educational institutes in the state till June 10, 2020. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the department’s official website.

“In view of the prevailing situation on the spread of the novel coronavirus, and the orders/guideline issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs vide no-40-3/2020/DM-1(A) dated April 15, 2020, read with subsequent orders issued from time to time and as a matter of abundant precaution to check its spread in the state of West Bengal, the state govt has decided to close all educational institutes in the state till June 10,” reads the official notice.

According to the notification, the state government has taken several steps to ensure alternatives to the current education system, such as online classes through secured online platforms, live classes on TV channels, and etc.

On April 11, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the schools in the State will remain closed till June 10 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

