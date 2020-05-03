Covid- 19: NTA allows CSIR- UGC NET aspirants to apply without category, result certificates

education

Updated: May 03, 2020 10:26 IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to provide relaxation to the CSIR- UGC NET candidates who are finding difficulty in obtaining the mandatory category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD) or result certificates to apply for the examination due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Candidates have now been allowed to submit their application for CSIR NET without the category or result certificate.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted about this relaxation on Saturday.