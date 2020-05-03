e-paper
Covid- 19: NTA allows CSIR- UGC NET aspirants to apply without category, result certificates

NTA has decided to provide relaxation to the CSIR- UGC NET candidates who are finding difficulty in obtaining the mandatory category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD) or result certificates to apply for the examination due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

education Updated: May 03, 2020 10:26 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CSIR-UGC NET update 2020
CSIR-UGC NET update 2020(HT File)
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to provide relaxation to the CSIR- UGC NET candidates who are finding difficulty in obtaining the mandatory category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD) or result certificates to apply for the examination due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Candidates have now been allowed to submit their application for CSIR NET without the category or result certificate.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted about this relaxation on Saturday.

