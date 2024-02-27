CUET UG 2024 registration to begin today, Website launched

CUET UG 2024 Registrations: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG 2024 notification. The online registration cum application process for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024 will begin today, February 27. Candidates can apply for the examination on https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/#. The application deadline for the examination is March 26. CUET UG 2024 registration live updates. CUET UG 2024 Registration Begins Today, Apply Now on NTA Website

The CUET UG 2024 entrance examination is scheduled between May 15, 2024 and May 31, 2024. The detailed date sheet will be released later.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: UGC chief hints at discontinuing normalization of scores for CUET UG, exam rejig underway by NTA

Also read: NTA likely to bring key changes in CUET-UG

Steps to apply for CUET UG 2024

Go to the examination website at https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

Open the CUET UG 2024 application form link.

Open the new candidate registration page.

Register and get your login details.

Log in and fill out the application form.

Upload the required documents, and make payment of the application fee.

Submit your form and download the confirmation page.

CUET UG is held by NTA on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). This national-level exam serves as a common screening test which leads to admission to undergraduate courses offered by central universities and other participating institutions.

It is the second-largest entrance exam in the country after NEET UG, in terms of the number of applicants.