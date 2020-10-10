Declare the dates for Diwali break, teachers request Maharashtra education department

education

After the state government declared that schools will continue to remain online until Diwali, teachers have now requested the education department to declare the dates for Diwali break.

As schools continue to teach online since June, the education department has still not come up with a timeline for the conduct of examinations. “Schools need to finish their exams before the Diwali break. For this, we need to know the dates for the Diwali vacations in advance. Right now, each school is coming up with their own exam plan,” said Rajesh Pandya from the Teachers’ Democratic Forum.

Shikshak Parishad, a group of teachers has also requested the education department to declare a schedule for first semester examinations post Diwali break.

“Schools and parents are demanding Diwali break between November 1 and 21. With this, there is barely a month left for schools to complete the syllabus and conduct exams. In the middle of all this, they are struggling to find out ways to conduct exams online. We hope that the department brings out some uniform norms,” said Shivnath Darade, secretary of Shikshak Parishad. An official from the department said that the dates will be declared soon.

Principals said that with a large number of students still unable to join online classes regularly, they were worried about conducting exams for such students. “They are either not in the city or have no internet access. We conducted the unit test by sending them some exercises, but conducting a semester examination means having a standard format for all students. We are awaiting guidelines from the government in this regard,” said a principal of a school in the eastern suburbs.

On October 7, the Maharashtra cabinet decided to physically reopen schools only post Diwali. The state education department will draw up guidelines with respect to reopening in the next few days.