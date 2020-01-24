Delhi Nursery Admission 2020 - 21: Schools start releasing first list  

education

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 13:59 IST

Schools of Delhi have started releasing the first list of nursery admission 2020-21, on Friday January 24. The list can be checked on the official websites of the respective schools.

Parents who have applied for admissions for their wards in Delhi schools will be able to check the first list online.

Till now, schools including Ahlcon Public School, Cambridge school in New friends colony and Bal Bharti School have released the first list on their websites.

The admission process for entry level classes—nursery, kindergarten and class 1— in around 1,700 private, unaided and recognised schools across the city for the 2020-21 academic session had begun on November 28, 2019.

The second list will be released on February 12, 2020 and subsequent lists (if required) will be released on March 6, 2020. The admission process will be closed on March 16, 2020.