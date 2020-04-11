e-paper
Home / Education / Delhi youngster makes face shields using 3D printers for health workers

Delhi youngster makes face shields using 3D printers for health workers

Udit Kakar is making these masks which can be used by health workers and medical staff while treating patients. The youth got this idea a few weeks back when his mother required a face shield in the hospital.

education Updated: Apr 11, 2020 15:13 IST
New Delhi
As healthcare workers are working day and night to combat coronavirus, a 20-year-old youngster from Delhi is also doing his bit by making face shields through his 3D printers for the ‘frontline warriors’.

Udit Kakar is making these masks which can be used by health workers and medical staff while treating patients. The youth got this idea a few weeks back when his mother required a face shield in the hospital.

“My mother, who is a doctor, required these face shields in hospital. I want to make these shields available to as many doctors as possible,” he told ANI.

In the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak, there is a shortage of face masks and hand sanitisers in Delhi-NCR.

A couple of weeks back, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were using hand sanitisers and plastic face shields, which they have made themselves as makeshift Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while looking after COVID-19 patients.

The doctors of the microbiology department have made hand sanitisers and face shields in their laboratory due to the shortage of personal protective gears in the hospital.

