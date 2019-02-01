DHSE Kerala second year equivalency result 2018 declared, here’s how to check

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala on FRiday declared the result of second year higher secondary equivalency examination 2018 on its result website keralaresults.nic.in. The examination was held in November 2018.

DHSE Kerala second year higher secondary equivalency exam November 2018 result: How to check

1) Visit result website of Kerala examination results at keralaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the link ‘DHSE Second Year Equivalency Exam - November 2018’

3) Enter your roll number and date of birth on the login page that opens

4) Click on submit

5) DHSE Kerala second year higher secondary equivalency exam November 2018 result will be displayed on screen

6) Download it on your computer and take a printout too.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 20:43 IST