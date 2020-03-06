e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Directorate of School Education Jammu to create database of private schools

Directorate of School Education Jammu to create database of private schools

Through the portal, the DSE will collect information on infrastructure, employees, fees and facilities, among others, of private schools, according to an order.

education Updated: Mar 06, 2020 15:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jammu
Representational image.
Representational image. (ANI)
         

To create a database of private schools and ensure transparency, the Directorate of School Education (DSE) of Jammu has asked the institutions to register on its portal.

Through the portal, the DSE will collect information on infrastructure, employees, fees and facilities, among others, of private schools, according to an order. The data is required to create an efficient and smooth mechanism for monitoring the functioning of private schools as well as for quick disposal of applications to the schools in various matters.

Private schools, under all boards, having either any one or all classes from pre-primary to Class 12, are advised to register themselves on the portal and upload all relevant information, including necessary certificates like recognition certificate, affiliation certificate and building safety certificates, the order said. The schools must complete this exercise within 15 days that is till March 20.

tags
top news
Nirmala Sitharaman’s message to Yes Bank depositors in need of urgent funds
Nirmala Sitharaman’s message to Yes Bank depositors in need of urgent funds
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
‘Who knows, FM may blame UPA’: Chidambaram jabs govt over Yes Bank crisis
‘Who knows, FM may blame UPA’: Chidambaram jabs govt over Yes Bank crisis
‘No Yes Bank’: Rahul Gandhi aims at PM Modi over bank’s crisis
‘No Yes Bank’: Rahul Gandhi aims at PM Modi over bank’s crisis
Hyundai’s foldable e-scooter is a pocket dynamite for last-mile connectivity
Hyundai’s foldable e-scooter is a pocket dynamite for last-mile connectivity
Coronavrius outbreak: Shooting World Cup in New Delhi postponed - Report
Coronavrius outbreak: Shooting World Cup in New Delhi postponed - Report
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News