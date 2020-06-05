e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Don’t sully JNU image by flouting distancing norms: Admin slams teachers for anti-CAA protest

Don’t sully JNU image by flouting distancing norms: Admin slams teachers for anti-CAA protest

The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA), however, said they did not flout any rule and followed social-distancing norms.

education Updated: Jun 05, 2020 19:05 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
JNU administrative building.(HT file)
JNU administrative building.(HT file)
         

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Friday appealed to its teachers “not to sully the image of the university by violating COVID-19 guidelines”, two days after some of them held a protest on the campus against the CAA and expressed solidarity with arrested students.

The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA), however, said they did not flout any rule and followed social-distancing norms.

They also backed student bodies across India that staged a virtual and symbolic protest against the arrest of Jamia Millia Islamia and JNU students in connection with the northeast Delhi communal violence and over earlier protests against the CAA.

Registrar Pramod Kumar Friday said the university administration noticed that a few faculty members held a protest on the campus against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on June 3. “While right to protest is well-recognised and respected, violating COVID-19 guidelines…sets a wrong example, particularly when it is staged by intellectuals of a prestigious university, such as JNU.

“The protesting faculty members are requested not to sully the image of the university by violating the COVID-19 guidelines when the nation is working hard to contain the spread of coronavirus,” he said.

The Federation of Central Universities Teachers’ Associations (FEDCUTA) had expressed solidarity with the protest, JNUTA secretary Surajit Majumdar said. The JNUTA is a member of the FEDCUTA.

Some faculty members had gathered on the campus to protest but they followed social-distancing norms and did not flout any rules, Majumdar said.

He said some teachers protested from their homes holding placards, while a few gathered.

“It is ridiculous to say people shouldn’t protest because of COVID-19 when unjust arrests are being made in the midst of the pandemic. The image of the university will only be sullied if the University community is silent with regard to the injustice seen all around,” Majumdar told PTI.

tags
top news
‘They will turn India into Italy’: UP CM stings Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19 darts
‘They will turn India into Italy’: UP CM stings Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19 darts
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
15 days enough time for states to send migrant workers home: Supreme Court
15 days enough time for states to send migrant workers home: Supreme Court
PM Modi, his govt only know how to manufacture jumlas: Congress
PM Modi, his govt only know how to manufacture jumlas: Congress
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
‘Do not sully image’: JNU to teachers protesting against CAA amid Covid-19
‘Do not sully image’: JNU to teachers protesting against CAA amid Covid-19
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In