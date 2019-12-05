e-paper
DUTA protest: DU administration holds meeting with teachers’ association

The University Administration is open to discuss any relevant issue in an atmosphere of mutual trust and respect, it said.  The teachers are occupying the VC office demanding absorption of ad-hoc teachers.

Members of Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) hold placards and shout slogans during a protest demanding the withdrawal of University's August 28 letter which involves appointment of ad-hoc and guest lecturers, inside the VC executive council hall, at Delhi University, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
Members of Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) hold placards and shout slogans during a protest demanding the withdrawal of University's August 28 letter which involves appointment of ad-hoc and guest lecturers, inside the VC executive council hall, at Delhi University, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi University administration overnight held a meeting with DU Teachers’ Association members and appealed to them to withdraw their agitation.

The University Administration is open to discuss any relevant issue in an atmosphere of mutual trust and respect, it said.  The teachers are occupying the VC office demanding absorption of ad-hoc teachers.

The decision to go on strike has been made on the basis of a DU circular issued August 28 which mandates that only appointment of guest teachers can be made against substantive vacancies arising for the first time in the current academic session.

The teachers are demanding the withdrawal of the circular and a one-time regulation for absorption of ad-hoc teachers. Teachers said that every four months, the contracts of ad-hoc teachers are renewed but it has not happened owing to the August 28 letter, which has put the future of almost 4,500 ad-hoc teachers in jeopardy.

