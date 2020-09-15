e-paper
Education Minister launches 8-week alternative academic calendar for classes 9 to 12

Education Minister launches 8-week alternative academic calendar for classes 9 to 12

The alternative calendar maps the themes with use of technology and social media tools to provide education while the students are at home.

education Updated: Sep 15, 2020 12:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An 8-week alternative academic calendar for classes 9 to 12.
An 8-week alternative academic calendar for classes 9 to 12.(twitter/@DrRPNishank)
         

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday released an eight-week alternative academic calendar, developed by NCERT, for classes 9 to 12. The alternative calendar maps the themes with use of technology and social media tools to provide education while the students are at home.

The Education minister while tweeting about alternative academic calendar wrote, “Launched the Alternative Academic Calendar (AAC) for the next 8 weeks for the secondary stage today. Alternative Academic Calendar for 12 weeks for primary & upper primary stages and AAC for secondary & higher secondary stages for 4 weeks had already been released.’ 

According to the new Unlock 4 guidelines, schools are going to start (partially) for students of classes 9 to 12 from September 21, 2020. The participation of the students in the class is on a voluntary basis.

The academic calendar contains week-wise plans consisting of interesting and challenging activities, with reference to theme/chapter taken from syllabus or textbook.

Direct link to check NCERT alternative academic calendar for the secondary stage.

