Efforts to promote skill development, vocational education to boost entrepreneurship: Official

In his address, the secretary of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said that efforts should be not to create job seekers but to create millions of job creators.

education Updated: Nov 10, 2019 16:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Government’s efforts towards promotion of skill development and vocational education will boost entrepreneurship in the country. (Representational image)
Government's efforts towards promotion of skill development and vocational education will boost entrepreneurship in the country. (Representational image)
         

The government’s efforts towards promotion of skill development and vocational education will provide a fillip to entrepreneurship in the country, a top official said on Saturday.

“One of the major outcomes of our skilling, vocational education efforts will be to give a fillip to self employment and entrepreneurship. Clearly therefore, entrepreneurship is the way forward and public policy to support this evolving ecosystem will be our endeavour,” Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship K P Krishnan said.

In his address, the secretary further said that efforts should be not to create job seekers but to create millions of job creators. Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey said the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development should work in the interior areas of the country to promote entrepreneurship there and spread awareness in this regard.

The minister made the remarks on the sidelines of the National Entrepreneurship Awards here.

