Electronic format of comic textbooks launched in Manipur

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 19:14 IST

After releasing country’s first comic textbooks primary classes, the electronic format of comic textbooks for Class III, IV and V respectively was formally launched by Manipur’s education Minister Dr Thokchom Radheshyam on Tuesday.

According to an official source, the launching of the textbooks was held at Education Minister Radheshyam’s his office chamber at New Secretariat, Imphal. The comic textbooks can be availed from the website www.manipureducation.gov.in.

The electronic format comic textbook for each class comprises three subjects namely Mathematics, Environmental Studies and English Language in a single electronic comic textbook format.

Radheshyam said the educational institutions in Manipur have been closed for the past 21 days and extended till 3 May, 2020 across the country because of the lockdown imposed to break the chain of infection and control the spread of COVID-19.

The Department of Education (schools) has initiated the electronic format comic textbooks for Class III, IV and V as steps and measures to make up the gaps for the academic situation especially for the schools, he said.

The decision to initiate the move was taken after thorough discussion and analysis with the experts and officials concerned of the Department of Education, he added.

Explaining the details of the electronic format comic textbooks, he said three in one electronic format comic textbook for these three classes will have three to four chapters of each subject to a total of ten to twelve chapters in each book.

Informing that the electronic format textbooks for other classes will be soon made available, he urged the teachers, parents and guardians of the students to make the best use of the electronic format textbooks.

In October last year, the state Education department (Schools) launched country’s first comic textbooks on environmental studies for Class III in Imphal. The department also announced to introduce textbooks in comic form for primary classes (Classes I to V)in the state from the next academic sessions.

Earlier in January, BJP led coalition government had also launched ‘School Fagat-Hansi’ mission, a government initiative to give renewed thrust to improvement of government schools, both in terms of physical and manpower infrastructure, in 60 assembly constituencies in the state.

Manipur had topped the list of the best performing smaller states in NITI Aayog’s school education quality Index.