AFCAT 2025 registration begins at afcat.cdac.in, apply via direct link

Indian Air Force, IAF, has opened the registration window for AFCAT 2025 on Monday, June 2, 2025. Eligible candidates who are interested in applying for the Air Force Common Admission Test 2025 (02/2025) can submit their applications on the official website at afcat.cdac.in. AFCAT 2025 registration window is now open at afcat.cdac.in.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply is July 1, 2025.

As per the official notification, the recruitment exam is for the grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches.

Through the recruitment, the IAF aims to tentatively 283 vacancies.

The notification informed that the AFCAT 2025 will be conducted on August 23, 2025 and August 24, 2025.

Are you eligible?

To check if an applicant is eligible for AFCAT 2025, the following requirements must be considered:

NATIONALITY

Candidate must be a citizen of India as per Indian citizenship act, 1955.

2. AGE:

(i) Flying Branch through AFCAT and NCC Special Entry: 20 to 24 years as on July 1, 2026 (born between July 2, 2002 to July 1, 2006 (both dates inclusive).

However, the upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable up to 26 years.

(ii) Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) Branch: 20 to 26 years as on July 1, 2026 (born between July 2, 2002 to July 1, 2006 (both dates inclusive).

3. Marital Status:

Candidates must be unmarried at the time of commencement of the course and marriage is not permitted during training. A candidate who marries during the period of training will be discharged and will be liable to refund all expenditure incurred on him/her by the Government.

4. DATE OF BIRTH

As per the notification, “The date of birth accepted by the IAF is that entered in the Matriculation or Secondary School Leaving Certificate or in a certificate recognised by an Indian University as equivalent to Matriculation or in an extract from a Register of Matriculates maintained by a University, the extract must be certified by the proper authority of the University or in the Higher Secondary or an equivalent examination certificate. No other document related to age like horoscopes, affidavits, birth extracts from Municipal Corporation, service records and likewise will be accepted.”

Due care must be taken while entering their Date of Birth. If on verification at any subsequent stage, it is found that the DOB from the one entered in their Matriculation or equivalent examination certificate is different, it will render them disqualified.

More details on eligibility and educational qualifications can be found on the official notification.

Examination fee:

Candidates will have to pay ₹550 + GST (nonrefundable) as examination fee. However, candidates registering for NCC Special entry are not required to pay.

AFCAT 2025: Here's how to apply

Candidates can apply for AFCAT 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at afcat.cdac.in. On the home page, click on the link to apply for AFCAT 2025. Enter your credentials to register yourself and submit. Log in with your registered credentials. Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and submit. Pay the application fee. Download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AFCAT.