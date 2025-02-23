AIIMS CRE 2025: How to download admit card for Group-B and C posts when released, check important points to remember

All India Institute of Medical Sciences will be releasing the AIIMS CRE 2024 Admit Card soon. When out, candidates who applied for the Common Recruitment Examination for recruitment to the various Group B and C posts at Participating AIIMS and Central Government Hospitals under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will be able to download the hall tickets from the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS CRE 2025: Check the steps to download hall tickets card for Group-B and C posts when out. (Image source: rrp.aiimsexams.ac.in/screenshot)

AIIMS CRE 2024 Admit Card: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the AIIMS CRE 2024 admit card

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the AIIMS CRE 2024 admit card. Enter your login credentials and submit. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and keep two printouts of the same for further need.

It may be mentioned here that the examination is scheduled to be conducted from February 26 to February 28, 2025. The exam will last 90 minutes and consist of 100 MCQs of 400 marks, with four alternatives for each question, each worth 4 marks.

25 MCQs will consist of General Knowledge and aptitude and knowledge of Computers, and 75 MCQs will be related to the domain of the respective group.

Additionally, there will be a negative marking of 1/4 marks for each wrong answer.

Things to keep in mind about the AIIMS CRE 2024 admit card

As per AIIMS, separate admit card will be issued for each shift for scheduled examinations. Candidates are required to bring admit card of respective shift with valid ID proof.

Also. the admit card will be issued provisionally based on information provided in the application form and without any scrutiny of eligibility criteria, category, experience, etc., just to allow to appear in the Examination. AIIMS stated that the candidature would be cancelled if any discrepancy is found at any stage.

Candidates must print two copies of the admit card - one copy is required for the Examination, and the other is to be preserved for other formalities in case a candidate is selected.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.