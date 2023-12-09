AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2023: Apply for 109 Senior and Junior Residents posts at aiimsdeoghar.edu.in

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS, Deoghar has invited applications for Senior Resident and Junior Resident posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsdeoghar.edu.in. AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2023: Apply for 109 Senior and Junior Residents posts

This recruitment drive will fill up 109 posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 15, 2023. The tentative date of interview is December 19, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Senior Resident: 96 posts

Junior Resident: 13 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Senior Resident: A Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB), from a recognized University/ Institute. The age limit should be 45 years.

Junior Resident: A graduate (MBBS) degree from a recognized University/ Institute. The age limit should be 33 years.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹3000/- for UR category and ₹1000/- for OBC category. No fees required for SC/ST/PWD (All categories)/EWS/Women (All categories) candidates. The fees shall be received in the form of Demand Draft/ Drawn in favour of “Miscellaneous Salary, AIIMS Deoghar” payable at AIIMS Deoghar (Account No. 41792595056 IFSC Code: SBIN0064014). No other mode of payment in cash or postal order or cheque will be entertained. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS Deoghar.

Detailed Notification Here for Senior Residents

Detailed Notification Here for Junior Residents