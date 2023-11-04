close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 85 Faculty positions till November 13

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 85 Faculty positions till November 13

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 04, 2023 04:42 PM IST

AIIMS Rishikesh invites applications for Faculty posts, apply before November 13.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 13. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.

Apply for AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023, 85 Vacancies Available(HT Photo)
Apply for AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023, 85 Vacancies Available(HT Photo)

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 85 vacancies of which 72 are backlog vacancies and 11 are fresh vacancies.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 3000 for General, EWS & OBC (Male) category candidates. For General, EWS & OBC (Female) candidates, the application fee is 1000. SC/ ST category candidates have to pay 500.

Direct link to apply

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the Job/ Recruitment tab

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Notification here

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out