APPSC recruitment 2021: Apply online for extension officer posts, direct link

The applications process for recruitment to the post of Extension Officer Grade-I (Supervisor) in AP women development and child welfare sub–ordinate service began on Thursday on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Interested and eligible women candidates can apply for the posts online through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is December 8, 2021. The last date for payment of fee is December 7, 2021 up to 11:59 mid night.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 22 posts of extension officer grade-I (Supervisor) in A.P. Women Development and Child Welfare Sub Service.

Age limit:

Candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and must not have crossed the age of 42 years as on July 1, 2021. For physically handicapped candidates, the maximum age limit is 55 years.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to unreserved weaker section need to pay Rs. 250/- towards application processing fee and ₹80/- towards examination fee.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, BC, PH and Ex. service men, or families having household supply white card issued by Civil Supplies Department, AP Government (Residents of Andhra Pradesh) are exempted from payment of examination fee Rs.80/- only.

Following categories of candidates are exempted to pay examination fee Rs.80/- only.

1. Un-employed youth as per G.O.Ms.No.439, G.A (Ser- A) Dept., dated: 18/10/1996 should submit declaration at an appropriate time to the Commission.

2. Applicants belonging to the categories mentioned above (except Physically Handicapped Persons) hailing from other States are not entitled for exemption from payment of fee and not entitled for claiming any kind of reservation.

3. Candidates belonging to other States shall pay the prescribed fee of Rs.80/- (Rupees eighty only), along with processing fee of Rs. 250/- (Rupees two hundred and fifty only) through different channels as indicated at Para-8. Otherwise such applications will not be considered and no correspondence on this will be entertained.

Selection process:

The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of written examination. The date for the test will be announced separately.